BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Wednesday morning for the potential for some light mixed precipitation and light snow. A light mix of rain, freezing rain and snow will move through the region overnight and into the start of Wednesday, creating the potential for some areas of slippery travel through the Wednesday morning commute. Overnight lows will hover in the low 30s, and any accumulation will be on the light side, although enough in spots for some slippery roads.

Wednesday will see mostly cloudy skies with a light mix of rain and snow through the day. Higher elevations of Vermont, mainly in the north, may see an inch or two of accumulation through the day. Highs will be warming up into the mid to upper 30s. Thursday will also see mostly cloudy skies with the chance of a flurry or two, but little to no accumulation expected.

A more organized weather system will impacts our region on Thursday night and Friday. Snow will overspread the region from west to east on Thursday night and continue into the morning hours on Friday. Most of the precipitation will be in the form of snow, with the possibility of some mixing over parts of southern Vermont. As of right now, we could be expecting snowfall accumulation of 4 to 8 inches by late in the day on Friday, which could make for some slippery travel once again. Temperatures on Friday will be in the low to mid 30s.

Snow showers taper off on Saturday with a mainly quiet weekend of weather on the way through Sunday. We’ll see a few snow showers through the weekend with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. We are expecting more active weather on the way through the middle of next week with temperatures remaining in the upper 20s and low 30s through Wednesday.

