BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today turned out to be another one of those dreary days for most of us, although if you are lucky enough to live far enough west, there was plenty of sun to be found across parts of northern New York. All those clouds were thanks to a coastal low passing to our east, which did bring some snow showers as far west as Lake Champlain and Rutland.

Most of the showers have tapered off, but there may be some patches of freezing drizzle or light snow into the first part of tonight, so watch out for isolated slick roads in those areas. Temperatures tonight will depend on cloud cover. Areas that remain or become clear across northern New York have the potential to drop into the single digits, meanwhile most other locations in Vermont will bottom out in the teens and low 20s.

Tuesday starts dry, but our next system will approach from the west in the afternoon. This will be another nuisance light wintry mix that won’t amount to much, but could cause some locally slick roads into Tuesday evening. A light glaze of freezing rain is possible, plus a light dusting to an inch of snow through Wednesday. The broader valleys will likely see a rain/snow mix into Wednesday. The mountains have the best chance to see a couple inches.

There will be a window of quiet weather into Thursday, but the biggest storm of the week moves in Thursday night into Friday. This one has the potential to drop widespread accumulating snow of several inches or more, but it’s still too early to talk specifics.

