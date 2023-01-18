2 of 5 suspects arraigned in St. Jay murder

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Two of five suspects charged in connection with a St. Johnsbury murder were arraigned in court Wednesday.

Michael Ringuette, 55, of St, Johnsbury and Natasha Cady, 29, of Barton pleaded not guilty to aiding in the commission of first-degree murder and assault and robbery charges.

According to police, the couple back on December 13 was involved in a scheme to steal drugs from Israel Jimenez Lugo, 49, who was selling them from an apartment on Hastings Hill Road in St. Johnsbury.

Suspects arrested in St. Johnsbury homicide (Courtesy: Vermont State Police)

The affidavit says Cady and Ringuette -- along with Rafael Rodriguez, 34, and Brittany Clark, 33 -- went to the apartment to rob Jimenez Lugo to repay another drug debt. When the group arrived, Ringuette allegedly held down a woman living in the apartment while Rodriguez went to rob Jimenez Lugo, instead fatally shooting him.

Rodriguez will be arraigned Thursday on murder charges. Ringuette is being held without bail, and Cady is being held on $50,000 bail.

According to the Caledonia County State’s Attorney, Danny Daniels is the fifth person facing charges in the case. They say he was the other drug dealer who was owed money and that he came up with the scheme, even going so far as to supply the others with dark clothes, face masks, and rubber gloves.

