2 Vermont teachers awarded Fulbright Awards

By Dom Amato
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermont teachers have been awarded prestigious Fulbright grants.

Middlebury Union High School’s Michelle Steele and The Sharon Academy’s Fallon Abel were among 20 teachers across the country selected to receive the Fulbright Distinguished Award in Teaching Research.

Led by the United States government in partnership with more than 160 countries, the program offers international educational and cultural exchange programs for accomplished students, scholars, artists, teachers, and professionals of all backgrounds to study, teach, or pursue research.

Dom Amato spoke with both teachers about their work and the research they hope to accomplish.

