Educators sound the alarm on Vt. school staffing shortages

Educators are raising the red flag on staffing shortages in Vermont schools. - File photo
Educators are raising the red flag on staffing shortages in Vermont schools.
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jan. 18, 2023
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Educators are raising the red flag on staffing shortages in Vermont schools. According to the Vermont Principals’ Association, there are more than 1,000 open positions in Vermont schools and more than 30% of principals resigned last year.

School administrators told lawmakers on Wednesday that poorer rural districts are seeing fewer applicants than ever.

Jay Nichols with the Vermont Principals’ Association says educators are also faced with students facing mental health challenges.

“Schools can’t fix all of society’s ills. We have student behavior manifesting in violent behavior because basic mental health needs are not being met. Kids are on a waiting list for months at a time without service and they come to school the next day no matter how traumatic the previous night was,” Nichols said.

Nichols proposes lawmakers make investments in recruitment, career technical education and including teachers in a $10,000 worker relocation grant program.

