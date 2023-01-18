Four suspects arrested in connection to murder of St. Johnsbury man

SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Four Vermonters are behind bars for the robbery and murder of a St. Johnsbury man last month.

Vermont State Police say the suspects are involved in the fatal shooting of 49-year-old Israel Jiminez Lugo on December 13th at his Hastings street apartment.

34-year-old Rafael Rodriguez of St. Johnsbury is accused of pulling the trigger. Rodriguez is the only suspect charged with first degree murder, assault, and robbery.

The other three, Natasha Cady of Barton, Brittany Clark and Michael Ringuette both of Saint Johnsbury -- are all charged with aiding in the commission of those crimes. Ringuette also faces burglary and unlawful restraint charges. The four suspects are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they have been involved in illegal drug activity.

