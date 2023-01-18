Gov. Hochul funds mental health support for homeless New Yorkers

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -Millions of dollars are being offered in New York to fight homelessness.

Governor Kathy Hochul said the $38M would establish eight Safe Options Support teams.

The goal of the teams is to provide intensive outreach, engagement, and care coordination services in areas outside of New York City.

Each support team has behavioral health professionals who connect homeless people with critical services and shelter.

Hochul said similar teams were deployed in New York City with hundreds of people agreeing to ongoing assistance.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.