Inside Vermont’s shooting range improvement program

GUILFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - For the past dozen years, Vermont wildlife officials have been giving out grants to nonprofit gun ranges to help them improve their operations with a focus on safety. Reporter Hailey Morgan spoke with state officials and a range operator about the program’s impact. year-round.

“We actually are currently a recipient of one of the grants. We are currently doing berm work,” said Georgina Carley with Sportsmen Inc., which runs a gun range in Guilford, providing instruction on gun safety year round. She says they are one of many nonprofits that have taken advantage of shooting range grants from Vermont Fish & Wildlife. “It’s allowing us to expand on our community outreach. Our funds are restricted, so this has definitely been a huge help. We can expand, making sure our safety programs are all in order.”

This year, $60,000 in Shooting Range Improvement Grants were distributed to nonprofits. The gun ranges are also used by government agencies as well as providing safe instruction to hunters and other shooters, including archery.

“Some of the projects that we have funded in the past include lead abatement, noise abatement projects, berm safety projects,” explained Fish & Wildlife’s Nicole Meier. She says they distribute three to five grants each year. In order to qualify, the nonprofit must offer at least 20 hours of public use per month.

Carley says they received about $8,000 to expand shooting safety programs and are looking for even further growth. “It needs to be expanded, and it’s small but quite delightful,” she said.

The deadline to submit applications this year is at the end of Feburary.

