Killington to host FIS world cup again in 2023

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The fastest female alpine ski racers in the world will battle it out in Killington once again.

Resort leaders say the Stifel Killington Cup is returning for a seventh time this November.

They said the Killington Cup is the world’s most attended women’s Audi FIS Ski World event.

This year’s return will again feature the “Heroic” initiative for the second year in a row, a program designed to empower and create opportunities for women in the ski industry.

The giant slalom and slalom will be held on November 25th and 26th.

