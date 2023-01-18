Lyndonville man faces drug, weapons charges in Mass.

(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HATFIELD Mass. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces drug and weapons charges after being pulled over in western Massachusetts last week.

It happened last Wednesday in the town of Hatfield. Massachusetts State Police say they pulled over James Watkins, 31, of Lyndonville, a little after midnight on Route 91 for a registration violation. They say he also did not have a driver’s license. Troopers later say they found what appeared to be heroin as well as a gun, which he did not have a license for.

He faces a number of charges including possession of drugs and an illegal firearm.

