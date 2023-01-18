Newport nursing home closure to displace 30 residents

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A nursing home in the Northeast Kingdom is closing its doors.

WCAX has confirmed that the Newport Health Care Center will shut down in 60 days. An official at the facility says it’s largely because of a staffing shortage and financial struggles, including those caused by hiring travel nurses.

Officials say they are helping families find other places for the 30 residents that live there.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

