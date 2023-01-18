Polar bear kills woman, boy in Alaska

Polar bear kills woman, juvenile in Wales
By Tim Rockey and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALES, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a polar bear attacked and killed two people in a remote village.

Troopers wrote in a dispatch they received the report at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The incident happened in Wales, a remote village on the western tip of the Seward Peninsula, KTUU reports.

Troopers say the polar bear entered the community and chased multiple residents. It fatally attacked a woman and boy.

The bear was shot and killed by a resident as it attacked the two, according to troopers.

Troopers and the Department of Fish and Game are planning to travel to Wales, once weather permits.

Next of kin notifications remain in progress.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Maryanne Heilig
Fire damages Castleton home center
File photo
Body found at Upper Valley recycling center
File photo
Boy falls off chairlift at Mount Snow
File photo
Former Norwich student to face criminal threatening charge
Two juveniles in trouble after school vandalism

Latest News

Suspects arrested in St. Johnsbury homicide
Four suspects arrested in connection to murder of St. Johnsbury man
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont
Senator Sanders gives speech on state of working middle class
Norton Cemetery in Keene, N.Y.
New Yorkers look for environmentally friendly burials
Sen. Bernie Sanders
Senator Sanders gives speech on state of working middle class