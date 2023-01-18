Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they have identified the body of a Hartford woman found at the local recycling-processing center Tuesday.

Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say the woman is from Hartford but they are not releasing her name until the family is notified.

Police say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Vermont State Police are assisting.

Related Story:

Body found at Upper Valley recycling center

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.