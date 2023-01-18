Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they have identified the body of a Hartford woman found at the local recycling-processing center Tuesday.

Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say the woman is from Hartford but they are not releasing her name until the family is notified.

Police say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Vermont State Police are assisting.

