Police investigate South Burlington armed robbery

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for an armed robber who hit a South Burlington convenience store Tuesday night.

South Burlington Police say it happened at the Jolly convenience store on Shelburne Road just before 11:30 p.m. They say the man threatened the clerk with a handgun and made off with cash and cigarettes.

He is described as a white male, 5-foot-6, with a slim build.

