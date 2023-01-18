Raffle of diamond necklace to benefit Church St. outreach team

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a sparkle of hope after a thief hit a number of Burlington jewelry stores last month. The Howard Center and Von Bargen’s have teamed up to make a negative situation, a little better.

Several shops on and off of Church Street suffered big losses after a shoplifter made their way across town. That jewelry has since been recovered and Von Bargen’s is using it as a chance to give back.

“This collection is pretty unique because we use all custom-cut sapphires,” said Ali Dumont, who has been working at the Church Street business for 12 years. She’s the store manager but she designs jewelry also, including one $4,550.00 necklace. “It is an 18-carat yellow gold medallion with baguette and white brilliant cut diamonds flush set into it. And it’s on this long chain that cinches in the back so you can wear it shorter,” she said.

On December 13th, the necklace was stolen by a shoplifter. Dumont was working that day, and despite her necklace getting swiped being, she says she was just glad her team members were safe.

The thief hit multiple stores over a few days, stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise. Burlington Police eventually arrested James Lisaius, and recovered the missing jewelry.

“And as soon as we got it back, we just felt like we wanted to create some positivity out of a really terrible day,” Dumont said. And so they turned to The Howard Center. “The Church Street Outreach Team has been a great resource to us throughout the years. Whenever we’re confronted with individuals that are suffering from mental health issues, we call them.”

Together, they have come up with the ‘Creating Hope’ raffle. The plan is to sell 150, $50 tickets. The winner will get the necklace, and all proceeds will go to the Howard Center’s Street Outreach Team.

“All contributions by donors, by folks in the community, are really an investment in our community. So, many of our programs have deficits because there are funding gaps because billing and reimbursements don’t always cover the cost of services,” said Howard Center’s Denise Vignoe.

The Street Outreach Team is often found downtown, providing resources to merchants, but also checking in on Vermonters struggling with homelessness, substance abuse, or mental health issues. They provide things like sleeping bags and tents, which are where the proceeds from the raffle will go.

“Also, just psychologically -- feeling connected to the community, feeling like there are resources, like people do care. I feel like that has a huge mental health impact,” said the team’s Tammy Boudah.

While Von Bargen’s says they are eating the cost of the necklace, they’re happy to give back in any way they can, and Dumont is excited for a positive to come out of an otherwise negative situation. “Giving back to our community has always been a part of our mission and something that we feel fortunate enough to be able to do,” she said.

The raffle kicked off Wednesday at 3 p.m. and will run until February 1, when a winner will be picked.

