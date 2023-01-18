Rep. Balint returns from D.C. to visit affordable housing

File Photo
File Photo(MARIA_FRENCH | wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Congresswoman Becca Balint is back from D.C. and talking about affordable housing in Williston.

Balint will be taking a tour of the new affordable housing at Zephyr Place.

The former hotel in Williston has been converted into 72 affordable housing units.

Balint said the first building opened to residents last month.

Balint will be talking with residents and sharing her housing policy priorities for Congress

