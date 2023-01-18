Senator Sanders gives speech on state of working middle class

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tuesday night, Senator Bernie Sanders outlined the economic disparities between wealthy and working-class Americans. Warning of the dangers of what he calls an emerging oligarchy.

Vermont’s senior senator is the incoming chair of the health, education, labor, and pensions or help committee. In Tuesday’s speech at the U.S. Capitol, he stressed the importance of raising the federal minimum wage -- from $7.25 an hour. He also says he supports the growing union movement -- because they provide better pay, benefits, and working conditions for their members.

“So you tell me my friends, tell me how is anyone able to survive when your basic needs cost more than your income? And that is the reality that millions of working class Americans experience every single day. These are people who go out to work. They work hard, they work in dangerous environments, and yet they fall further and further behind. All the people on top get richer and richer” said Senator Sanders.

Sanders says the American middle class has been shrinking for decades long before the Biden or Trump administrations.

