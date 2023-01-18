Student, 15, dies after skiing accident at Gunstock Resort
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GILFORD, N.H. (AP) - A high school student has died after a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort.
Gilford High School Principal Anthony Sperazzo sent a message to the school community Tuesday saying that 15-year-old Sydnie Quimby was a freshman at the school.
Tom Day, president and general manager of Gunstock Mountain Resort, said witnesses said Quimby went off a trail and hit some rocks and trees on Monday.
Officials said she was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where she died.
