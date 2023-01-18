Surviving St. Joseph’s Orphanage: Memorial planned to honor former residents

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington closed in 1974, and former residents began sharing stories of abuse.

Hundreds of reports were validated in a 2019 report by the Vermont Attorney General’s office.

Keislich Park is where part of St. Joseph’s Orphanage used to be. Now the city is working on a healing garden in honor of the 13,000 children who came through the orphanage. And right now, the voices of St. Joseph’s orphanage is making it’s third stop in Burlington.

“It means that we are now visible. You cannot hide us any longer,” said former St. Joseph’s resident Brenda Hannon.

Brenda Hannon lived at St. Joseph’s Orphanage on Burlington’s North Avenue from 1959 to 1968.

She’s involved in restorative justice to bring stories of abuse of former residents to light.

The Voices of St Joseph’s exhibit is making a stop in the center of Burlington where residents like Hannon said they witnessed and experienced abuse.

“Former residents of St. Joseph’s orphanage have come together to get some form of healing, validation. Having our stories heard and believed for change. And just letting people know really what went on at the orphanage and we formed our group,” said Hannon.

The exhibit showcases pictures and stories of residents like Hannon.

The exhibit began at the historical society in Montpelier, then moved to the Billings Library at UVM. Now, it’s in the Fletcher Free Library, the first location where children are likely to be stopping by anyway, something Hannon said is significant.

“What I hope that they will take away the children will take away from this is to watch out for each other as children. Pay attention to what’s going on,” said Hannon.

And as the city reflects on stories of abuse at the orphanage, there’s also a healing garden in the works at Keislich park, on the property of the former orphanage.

“The project was probably one of the most profound and I think that many of us have ever experienced, we know it’s just not typical to have a client that wants to express you know, decades or a century plus of trauma,” said Jon Adams-Kollitz with Burlington Parks, Recreation, and Waterfront.

Adams-Kolitz said the city is working with former residents to bring the vision to life, some of which is already on the ground.

“There is a central arbor structure. That’s sort of the focal point of the design and the artists that we’re working with have already coordinated and harvested some salvageable trees from the property that we’ll use,” said Adams-Kollitz.

For the past year and a half, they’ve been working with survivors and listening to stories. Now, they’re in the process of figuring out how much it will cost to build - noting it will be paid for by donations.

“It helps us heal with this memorial garden healing space. Because it feels literal like we are coming through to freedom to the light into the heel,” said Hannon.

The goal is to get the basic structure and some artistic elements completed this construction season.

The orphanage was run by the Catholic Diocese of Burlington which has acknowledged the abuse and apologized to the victims.

When asked for comment on the exhibit, the diocese said they were not asked to participate in the St. Joseph’s Orphanage art show so have no comment.

The exhibit is In the Fletcher Room Of the fletcher free library through February 18th. Every Sunday and Thursday there are special reflection hours 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

A bill in Vermont’s Senate is trying to repeal a loophole law that allows clergy to not report child abuse when told in confidence.

Current law provides protection to clergy, stating they do not have to report child abuse or neglect if it is told to them while he or she is acting as a spiritual adviser, intended to be confidential, or said during confession.

The bill proposed by Senator Dick Sears would repeal this provision, and require clergy to report child abuse.

This bill strikes a chord with some former residents of St. Joseph’s orphanage in Burlington, where decades of abuse have been reported and confirmed by the attorney general.

Former resident Brenda Hannon said the bill makes sense.

“Reporting, known abuse, and any loopholes that can be closed is of great significance. So clergy of any religion can never hide behind reporting, what is going on as they have been and trying to still do,” said Hannon.

Hannon said she and other former residents of St. Joseph’s Orphanage are trying to get psychological and emotional abuse added to the bill that removed the statute of limitations for *physical abuse. No one at the Catholic Diocese of Vermont said no one was available to comment on the bill.

