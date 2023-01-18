Vermont Democratic Party chair steps down

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - After being chair of the Vermont Democratic Party for more than a year, Anne Lezak is stepping down.

Lezak says she’s leaving on a good note to return to Uganda with her husband and work with nonprofits and fundraising there.

She says she’s proud of her team, especially now that Becca Balint and Peter Welch are representing Vermont in Congress.

Lezak also points out that Vermont has the most Democratic state representatives in the history of the Statehouse.

She says it’s been a team effort.

“The strength that I have gotten from individual people who were willing to step up and just help me, give their time and their energy and their smarts in ways that just went above and beyond,” Lezak said.

A special election for the new chair is set for the end of February.

