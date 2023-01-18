Vermont Democratic Party chair steps down

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - After being chair of the Vermont Democratic Party for more than a year, Anne Lezak is stepping down.

Lezak says she’s leaving on a good note to return to Uganda with her husband and work with nonprofits and fundraising there.

She says she’s proud of her team, especially now that Becca Balint and Peter Welch are representing Vermont in Congress.

Lezak also points out that Vermont has the most Democratic state representatives in the history of the Statehouse.

She says it’s been a team effort.

“The strength that I have gotten from individual people who were willing to step up and just help me, give their time and their energy and their smarts in ways that just went above and beyond,” Lezak said.

A special election for the new chair is set for the end of February.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Body found at Upper Valley recycling center
File photo
Boy falls off chairlift at Mount Snow
Suspects arrested in St. Johnsbury homicide
4 suspects arrested in connection with murder of St. Johnsbury man
Two juveniles in trouble after school vandalism
x
Chittenden County health care startup to fold

Latest News

File photo
Police investigate South Burlington armed robbery
Police are investigating after the body of a Hartford woman was found at the Casella transfer...
Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center
robbery
Police investigate South Burlington armed robbery
suspects
4 suspects arrested in connection with murder of St. Johnsbury man