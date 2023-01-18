Vt. Democrats admit child care proposal ‘daunting’

(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are weighing in on a new report about the cost to shore up the state’s child care system.

The sweeping report from the Rand Corporation released Tuesday estimates a well-funded child care system would cost up to $279 million in new public investment.

A 2018 law states that families in need should not pay more than 10% of their income on child care. With big staffing shortages and increasing tuition, some families are forced to pay tens of thousands of dollars.

Senator Ginny Lyons, D-Chittenden County, says a robust child care system is critical for the state’s economy but she also admits the new price tag is daunting.

“I think there may be some cold feet developing out there but it’s a long conversation and we’ll do what we can do to build the resources we need to keep moving forward,” she said.

Lyons says passing and funding child care reform will likely take both years of this legislative biennium.

Related Story:

Report: fully funded Vt. child care carries $645M price tag

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Body found at Upper Valley recycling center
Suspects arrested in St. Johnsbury homicide
4 suspects arrested in connection with murder of St. Johnsbury man
Police are investigating after the body of a Hartford woman was found at the Casella transfer...
Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center
File photo
Boy falls off chairlift at Mount Snow
Two juveniles in trouble after school vandalism

Latest News

The Brattleboro Retreat is breaking down a big barrier in Vermont's mental health care system--...
New partnership to get Vt. mental health patients to Brattleboro Retreat
File photo
Developers, realtors push Vt. lawmakers to streamline regulations to address housing crisis
Andy and Hannah Birch feeding cows in Derby
Some lawmakers say Vermont should consider a milk-price premium to help struggling dairy farmers
dairy farmers
Some lawmakers say Vermont should consider a milk-price premium to help struggling dairy farmers