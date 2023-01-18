Vt. Democrats weigh in on child care proposal

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are weighing in on a new report about the cost to shore up the state’s child care system.

The sweeping report from the Rand Corporation released Tuesday estimates a well-funded child care system would cost up to $279 million in new public investment.

A 2018 law states that families in need should not pay more than 10% of their income on child care. With big staffing shortages and increasing tuition, some families are forced to pay tens of thousands of dollars.

Senator Ginny Lyons, D-Chittenden County, says a robust child care system is critical for the state’s economy but she also admits the new price tag is daunting.

“I think there may be some cold feet developing out there but it’s a long conversation and we’ll do what we can do to build the resources we need to keep moving forward,” she said.

Lyons says passing and funding child care reform will likely take both years of this legislative biennium.

Related Story:

Report: fully funded Vt. child care carries $645M price tag

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after the body of a Hartford woman was found at the Casella transfer...
Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center
File photo
Body found at Upper Valley recycling center
Suspects arrested in St. Johnsbury homicide
4 suspects arrested in connection with murder of St. Johnsbury man
File photo
Boy falls off chairlift at Mount Snow
Two juveniles in trouble after school vandalism

Latest News

A logging site in Ludlow, VT
Experts share tips to avoid being a victim of logging theft
Educators are raising the red flag on staffing shortages in Vermont schools. - File photo
Educators sound the alarm on Vt. school staffing shortages
A recent health report found gas stoves cause a significant number of childhood asthma cases....
Doctor urges parents not to panic over study on gas stoves and asthma
File photo
2 of 5 suspects arraigned in St. Johnsbury murder
Scott asks lawmakers to delay ‘Raise the Age’ juvenile offender law