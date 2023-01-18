Vt. Democrats weigh in on child care proposal

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are weighing in on a new report about the cost to shore up the state’s child care system.

The sweeping report from the Rand Corporation released Tuesday estimates a well-funded child care system would cost up to $279 million in new public investment.

A 2018 law states that families in need should not pay more than 10% of their income on child care. With big staffing shortages and increasing tuition, some families are forced to pay tens of thousands of dollars.

Senator Ginny Lyons, D-Chittenden County, says a robust child care system is critical for the state’s economy but she also admits the new price tag is daunting.

“I think there may be some cold feet developing out there but it’s a long conversation and we’ll do what we can do to build the resources we need to keep moving forward,” she said.

Lyons says passing and funding child care reform will likely take both years of this legislative biennium.

