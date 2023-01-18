Vt. schools to observe 1st Holocaust Education Week

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont students will be learning about the Holocaust next week as part of the state’s first Holocaust Education Week.

The events acknowledge and memorialize the genocide of six million Jewish people during World War 2, along with millions of Romas, LGBTQ, and people with disabilities.

The Agency of Education is partnering with districts on events and seminars about the ongoing impact of the Holocaust and the modern-day fight against antisemitism and Holocaust denialism.

“It takes more than a village to raise our children to learn what hate can do. Together, we can make a difference. These lessons have never been more important,” said Debora Steinerman with the Vermont Holocaust Memorial.

The events lead up to January 27th, which has been designated by UNESCO as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

