Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cloudy skies will continue on Thursday with snow developing by the end of the day. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Vermont and northern New York for the potential of snow accumulation of 4-6 inches. Look for lighter accumulation over western Vermont, including the Champlain Valley where 3-5 inches will be possible. Snow will fall off and on through Thursday night and into Friday morning, tapering to snow showers by Friday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s.

We’ll start the weekend with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Sunday remains cloudy as well with highs in the mid 30s. Another winter storm will develop late on Sunday and could bring several more inches of snow to the region through the start of the week. Snow is expected Sunday night and into Monday, which will likely result in a slippery and snow-covered morning commute on Monday. Snow will taper off on Monday towards the end of the day with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

We may see some breaks of sun on Tuesday with the chance for more accumulating snow by mid week on Wednesday. Temperatures could trend colder by the end of the week with highs dropping into the mid to upper 20s by next Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Body found at Upper Valley recycling center
Suspects arrested in St. Johnsbury homicide
4 suspects arrested in connection with murder of St. Johnsbury man
Police are investigating after the body of a Hartford woman was found at the Casella transfer...
Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center
File photo
Boy falls off chairlift at Mount Snow
Two juveniles in trouble after school vandalism

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
garysadowsky
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Gary has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast