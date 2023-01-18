BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cloudy skies will continue on Thursday with snow developing by the end of the day. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Vermont and northern New York for the potential of snow accumulation of 4-6 inches. Look for lighter accumulation over western Vermont, including the Champlain Valley where 3-5 inches will be possible. Snow will fall off and on through Thursday night and into Friday morning, tapering to snow showers by Friday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s.

We’ll start the weekend with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. Sunday remains cloudy as well with highs in the mid 30s. Another winter storm will develop late on Sunday and could bring several more inches of snow to the region through the start of the week. Snow is expected Sunday night and into Monday, which will likely result in a slippery and snow-covered morning commute on Monday. Snow will taper off on Monday towards the end of the day with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

We may see some breaks of sun on Tuesday with the chance for more accumulating snow by mid week on Wednesday. Temperatures could trend colder by the end of the week with highs dropping into the mid to upper 20s by next Thursday and Friday.

