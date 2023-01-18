BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! There will be some slick spots on the roads and walkways early today, thanks to that light wintry mix of some snow & freezing drizzle. Things will be improving as we get into the afternoon as temperatures come up into the mid/upper 30s and the precipitation comes to an end.

A bigger storm system with more “oomph” will move in late Thursday into Friday with accumulating snow. After some morning sunshine on Thursday, that next system will be coming in mid/late afternoon in our southern areas, where it may mix with a little bit of rain. But this system will bring mainly snow, which will intensify a bit heading into Thursday night & Friday morming. Snow will continue on Friday, tapering off late in the day.

At this point, it looks like we can expect a pretty widespread, general 3-5″ of accumulation by the end of the day on Friday for most of us, but the mountains will be getting 5-8″ or more. Finally some good news for winter sports enthusiasts!

A few flurries may linger into early Saturday, otherwise the first part of the weekend is looking pretty quiet.

There may be a little sunshine on Sunday morning, but then a potent storm system will be coming at us for late Sunday into Monday. That system looks like it has a lot of punch to it, so there is the possibility of some heavy snow with that storm system . . . still a bit too early to say just how much. That storm will also have lots of wind with it, which could blow & drift the snow. Stay tuned!

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping plenty busy over the next several days, tracking the evolution of all these storm systems coming at us. We will keep you up-to-date with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

