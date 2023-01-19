Bees, trees, and peas: Vt. specialty crop grant application opens

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Vermont’s farmers who focus on specialty crops are getting a helping hand.

Applications are being accepted now for grant money to boost the specialty crop industry.

That includes things like fruits, veggies, tree nuts, honey, maple syrup, and Christmas Trees.

The goal is to promote the crops, help with research and development, expand access to the crops, and address challenges for the producer.

Applications will be accepted until February 28th.

