Businesses testify in support of universal child care funding

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:09 PM EST
MONTPELIER Vt. (WCAX) - Some members of Vermont’s business community are throwing their support behind a major investment in child care.

A Sweeping report from the Rand Corporation released Tuesday estimates a well-funded child care system would cost Vermont up to $279 million in new public investment.

A handful of business owners appeared before lawmakers at the Statehouse Thursday in support of a payroll tax to help pay for it. At Vermont Glove in Randolph, owner Sam Hooper says when one of his 12 employees calls out for not having child care, it cuts down their daily production by about a third

“We constantly look at our end of year and figure out what investments we can make in our business to keep it growing, keep it healthy keep it sustainable, and right now that’s what the state of Vermont is looking at. What investments are we making in our state, our infrastructure, our economy,” he testified. Hooper says he feels so strongly, his company is willing to contribute more on payroll taxes.

The conversation around a universal child care system is just kicking off this session. Lawmakers say this issue will likely take all of this biennium

