Cirque du Soleil coaches visit with NECCA grads

By Elissa Borden
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Cirque du Soleil talent flipped into Vermont Thursday and landed at the New England Center for Circus Arts.

The visit is an opportunity for recent graduates of the Brattleboro school to get tips and contacts with Cirque du Soleil coaches.

Ben Huey, a NECCA graduate, typically does acrobatics. He says having the coaches on-site is nerve-wracking and exciting all at the same time. “As most circus artists, whether it’s a long-term goal or just a special event, having Cirque du Soleil on the resume is something that most people that I know -- most circus artists -- dream of. I feel super grateful to be here and to be working with a great coach and a great group at a place that was my circus home for a long time,” said Ben Huey, a NECCA graduate.

NECCA is one of six NexGen training centers, which is a talent development program for Cirque du Soleil.

Elissa Borden spoke with Elena Day, the ProTrack Program director at NECCA, about what the visit means for faculty and students.

