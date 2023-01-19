Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday.

The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar.

Nice meeting you.. 🫶🏾

Excited to see how our collaborations in the future will help & affect so many! https://t.co/EYrbUbsYNn — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 19, 2023

Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he was “excited to see how our collaborations in the future will help and affect so many.”

Hamlin has gained an outpouring of support since going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a since-canceled game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2. The 24-year-old was released from a Buffalo hospital on Jan. 11 and has been regularly visiting the Bills facility this week.

Hamlin’s collapse led to his charitable foundation, Chasing M’s, raising more than $8.6 million.

Hochul is from Buffalo and a life-long Bills fan.

The Bills are preparing to host the Cincinnati Bengals in a a divisional round playoff game on Sunday.

