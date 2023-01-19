Florida congressman Steube hurt in accident at home, staff confirms

Congressman Greg Steube was hospitalized Wednesday after an accident at his home.
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Congressman Greg Steube was injured in an accident at his home, his staff confirmed Wednesday. Steube represents Florida’s 17th Congressional District.

Steube’s office issued the following statement via Twitter: “Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family.”

A witness who was first on the scene. Darrell Bernard Woodie, was delivering a package near the congressman’s Lakewood Ranch home. Woodie said that Steube was about 20 feet up on a ladder against a tree with a chainsaw. That’s when a huge tree limb crashed into the ladder.

“I immediately turned around and … he was midair.” He was “obviously in pain and he had very limited movement,” he said. Woodie said he called 911.

Steube was hospitalized. A fellow Republican, Christian Ziegler, heard he was in the hospital but doing well and added “Big relief to hear.”

