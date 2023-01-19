Gov. Hochul responds to judge nominee denial

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) -In an anticipated setback, Governor Kathy Hochul’s choice to lead New York’s highest court was rejected by a state Senate panel.

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee voted not to forward Hector LaSalle’s Court of Appeals nomination to the full Senate after questioning him for more than four hours yesterday.

Most of Hochul’s fellow Democrats voted against LaSalle, finding him too conservative.

Hochul responded in a statement in part, ”While this was a thorough hearing, it was not a fair one, because the outcome was predetermined. Several Senators stated how they were going to vote before the hearing even began - including those who were recently given seats on the newly expanded Judiciary Committee.”

