House fire in Johnson investigated as possible arson

A house fire in Johnson is being investigated as a possible case of arson.(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials are investigating a fire that destroyed a home in Johnson as a possible case of arson.

Crews were called to the fire on Vermont Route 100C just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, when an off-duty firefighter spotted flames in the home.

No one has lived in the house for several years and the owner was in the process of salvaging materials from it.

Fire officials say there was no electricity or heat service to the home, and they are investigating the possibility it was arson.

No one was injured.

The structure was completely destroyed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON.

