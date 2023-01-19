New name, same Six: The southern Vt. mountain name adjustment

SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) -Ski season is underway and so is a rebrand at a popular southern Vermont ski resort.

Saskadena Six rebranded from its former, nearly 90-year-old name, Suicide Six, in July.

The resort said it wanted to change its name to be sensitive to mental health aspects.

“We do a lot of community programming and we do a lot of programs with school groups and young kids and feel it’s really important that we’re setting a precedent that you know, we are mindful of our name and mindful of how that might impact certain people and we want everyone to feel, you know, comfortable and included and feel that they can come and not be triggered by something by the name of our resort,” said Christina Mattsson with Saskadina Six.

The name is different, but a rebrand of logos, too. The report said all of their signage and social media have been updated. They said they’ve stopped producing old products with the old logo, but they’re still carrying some for those looking for collector’s items. Mattsson said updating everything and merchandise has been a significant investment.

“I think we’re really at a point now where we have new uniforms for our teams. Everybody knows. All of our partnership programs have new, new collateral, new branding, so like school programs and things like that, for example. So I think we’re you know, we’re just about there, which is really exciting,” said Mattsson.

The name Saskadena means “Standing Mountain” chosen in consultation with Chief Don Stevens of the Nulhegan band of the Coosuk Abenaki nation.

The report said they’ll continue their partnership with the Abenaki.

And Mattsson adds while a lot might look different visually at the resort, the experience hasn’t changed.

