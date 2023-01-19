Renowned climber to screen new documentary

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST
LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - An opportunity is coming up to learn more about a daring adventure by a local climber captured on film.

“The Sanctity of Space” was released last year and follows the journey of climbers as they traverse the “Moose’s Tooth” in Alaska for the first time.

One of them is Freddie Wilkinson, who teaches climbing at NVU Lyndon. He says it took multiple attempts before they finally succeeded. And he hopes his students -- and anyone who watches the film -- come away from it with a big-picture message.

“If you really love what you’re doing and love the process of learning and going out on a daily basis, the big goals, your dreams and things that you might want to achieve will just kind of come into focus,” Wilkinson said.

The free screening is next Thursday, January 26 at 7 p.m. at the Alexander Twilight Theatre at NVU Lyndon. A Q&A will follow with Wilkinson.

