Suspected shooter in St. Jay murder appears in court

Rafael Rodriguez
Rafael Rodriguez(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The man police say pulled the trigger in a St. Johnsbury murder last month appeared before a judge Thursday morning.

Rafael Rodriguez, 34, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, attempted assault and robbery, and burglary charges. Court paperwork says Rodriguez and three other suspects planned to rob and steal drugs from Israel Jimenez Lugo, 49, at his St. Johnsbury apartment between December 13th and 14th. Police say the group went to the apartment, and in the process of carrying out the robbery, Rodriguez shot and killed Jimenez Lugo.

Michael Ringuette, 55, of St, Johnsbury and Natasha Cady, 29, of Barton pleaded not guilty Wednesday to aiding in the commission of first-degree murder and assault and robbery charges.

Rodriguez is being held without bail.

Suspects arrested in St. Johnsbury homicide
Suspects arrested in St. Johnsbury homicide(Courtesy: Vermont State Police)
Related Stories:

2 of 5 suspects arraigned in St. Johnsbury murder

4 suspects arrested in connection with murder of St. Johnsbury man

Police investigating St. Johnsbury homicide

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after the body of a Hartford woman was found at the Casella transfer...
Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center
Suspects arrested in St. Johnsbury homicide
4 suspects arrested in connection with murder of St. Johnsbury man
A heartwarming display of sportsmanship during a Vermont high school basketball game.
“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game
Student, 15, dies after skiing accident at Gunstock Resort
File photo
Police investigate South Burlington armed robbery

Latest News

File photo - A school of baitfish swims off the coast of Biddeford, Maine.
Loss of tiny organisms hurts ocean, fishing, scientists say
Less than half of Vermont’s students meet proficiency levels tested for English, math and...
SBAC results show majority of Vt. students not meeting proficiency goals
File photo
Winter storm expected to bring slippery driving
Ski season is underway and so is a rebrand at a popular southern Vermont ski resort.
New name, same Six: The southern Vt. mountain name adjustment