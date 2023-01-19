Tax the season: Vt. to start accepting tax returns

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Everyone’s favorite season is here! Tax returns will be accepted starting Jan. 23rd.

That’s true for the IRS and Vermont for personal income tax returns for the tax year 2022.

The Vermont Department of Taxes recommends waiting to file until all necessary documents are compiled and filing through an electronic service to prevent errors. The deadline to file is April 18th.

Many Vermonters can file for free. Visit the Vermont Department of Taxes website to check eligibility.

