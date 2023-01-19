Wardsboro man found not guilty in 2016 shooting death

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Wardsboro man has been found not guilty in the shooting death of his neighbor in 2016.

A Brattleboro jury Thursday exonerated Kevin Parker over the shooting death of Kirby Staib.

Staib was found dead on an adjoining property on Gilfeather Road where the two men lived across from each other. Police claimed Parker killed his neighbor after a long-standing feud.

What exactly sparked the fatal encounter is still not clear, but Parker claimed self-defense.

A grand jury indicted Kevin Parker of the murder charge more than six years ago. The trial was delayed because of the pandemic.

