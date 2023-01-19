Winter storm expected to cause slippery driving conditions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A winter storm hitting the region late Thursday is expected to bring slippery driving and possible power outages.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and warnings for parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Northern New York through Friday afternoon. The storm is expected to begin with mixed precipitation, changing over to snow and leaving 3 to 5 inches of accumulation in most areas, with as much as 5 to 8 inches in higher elevations.

Vermont and New Hampshire authorities say the storm will bring slippery conditions on the roads and to avoid driving if possible.

The storm is expected to be followed in quick succession by two other wintery systems hitting over the weekend and early next week.

Related Stories:

Ski resorts hoping to open more terrain by week’s end

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.