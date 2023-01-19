Woman dies from injuries sustained in NH fire

LANGDON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say a wood stove is suspected of causing a fatal fire in Sullivan County two weeks ago.

It happened in the town of Langdon on the morning of January 5. Fire crews responded to Darby Brook Lane and found a shed engulfed in flames. A woman who escaped the fire was sent to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with injuries. The state fire marshal on Thursday said the victim, Crystal Chase, 29, died of her injuries on January 11.

Authorities ruled that the fire was accidental and was likely sparked by a wood stove, although the official cause remains undetermined.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.