BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Light to moderate snow will overspread the region Thursday night and continue into the start of the day on Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the region through Friday morning with a general snowfall accumulation of 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Areas of southern Vermont, with more persistent snow expected Friday morning, could see snow totals in the 5 to 8 inch range. Snow on Friday will taper to snow showers in the afternoon with some additional minor accumulation possible. High temperatures on Friday will be in the low to mid 30s.

Most of the weekend is looking quiet with cloudy to mostly cloudy skies expected on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday may see a few snow flurries from time to time with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 20s. Cloudy skies will continue on Sunday with snow developing late in the day. Roads may become snow-covered and slippery by Sunday evening, especially in southern Vermont, with temperatures in the low 30s.

Snow is expected through Sunday night and into the day on Monday. Monday morning may see a slippery commute with several inches of snow possible, especially in southern Vermont. Snow will taper to snow showers on Monday afternoon with temperatures back in the low 30s. Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 30s.

Another system is expected to impact the region through the middle of next week. Plan on snow once again with at least some snowfall accumulation expected. Highs heading into the end of the week will be trending colder, in the low to mid 20s.

