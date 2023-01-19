BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! So far this January, it has not looked or felt much like winter. We have been seriously lacking in snowfall. But that is about to change as a parade of snowstorms will be coming through the northeast over the next several days.

The first system will start later today. After a few sunny breaks in the morning, snow will be moving into our southern counties in the mid-to-late afternoon hours. The snow will quickly spread northward for the rest of the afternoon & evening hours. There may be a brief mix with some rain & sleet in our far southern areas, closer to the MA border. The fairly steady snow will taper off to snow showers in the middle of the night. Then one last push of steadier snow will move in for Friday morning, tapering off again in the afternoon & evening. By Friday night this storm system will be out of here and we will be left with a general, widespread 3-5″ of snow for most of us, but as much as 5-8″ in the mountains.

The weekend will start with some sunshine on Saturday. Then the focus will be on the next storm system, which looks more potent. This stronger system will move in late Sunday with more snow, continuing Sunday night and into Monday. It is still too early to say, but that next system could be bringing us a good 1/2 foot to over a foot of snow. Unlike today’s system, this next one will feature blustery winds, too. That will blow & driff the snow.

After a lull on Tuesday, yet another storm system will move in with more snow for the Wednesday/Thursday time frame.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be very busy tracking all this weather action for you over the next several days. We will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

