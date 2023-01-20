Green Mountain Unified School District votes to lose ‘chieftains’ name

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Effective immediately, The Green Mountain Unified School District has ditched the ‘Chieftains’ mascot.

During Thursday’s meeting, in a 7 to 2 vote, the southern Vermont district voted in favor of retiring the mascot name, which is the ‘Chieftains’ name and Indian head logo.

The removal applies to any future activities the school endorses. Back in October, leaders removed the ‘Chieftains’ name logo from school grounds. As for a new name, that decision is up in the air. One board member suggested following Rutland’s footsteps and calling themselves ‘Green Mountain.’

