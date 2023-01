BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The Howard Center in Burlington is offering another “Here to Help” event.

The program is a monthly offering with free winter clothing, hygiene products, hot showers, haircuts, and fresh food.

The next session is Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Red Door Church.

