How will changing snow patterns affect Vermont? UVM research aims to find out

UVM researchers are studying Vermont's changing snow patterns.
UVM researchers are studying Vermont's changing snow patterns.(Courtesy: Kate Hale)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Studying snow and its relationship to the state-- that’s the goal of a UVM research team. And with snow Friday and next week, they’ll have plenty of powder to research.

“We’ve only been out about four times, it’s definitely been a limited winter,” said Nathan Waite of di Stefano Landscaping.

A mild start to winter this year has Waite waiting for snowfall.

“We would definitely like more snow,” he said. “It’s a great way to keep the crew engaged, keep them getting out, getting hours.”

Some plows paid by the storm feel the warm winter blues. Di Stefano accounts sign on typically in three-year cycles, so lack of snow isn’t too much of a financial hit, but they miss the engagement with customers.

“Being able to provide value to our clients, where we want them to see the value that we bring and provide,” Waite said.

Value based on the quantity and quality of snow. Friday’s snow was heavy and wet, good snowball snow. UVM researchers will be taking note of that, as well as data from all snow events this season and using it to learn more about Vermont winters.

“Generally the snowpack in Vermont and the Northeast is understudied and definitely under-monitored,” said Kate Hale, a UVM researcher.

UVM’s Summit-to-Shore project is looking to cut into that lack of data and gain a better understanding of Vermont’s snow complexity. They’re looking at snow plates and stations scattered from the summit of Mount Mansfield down to the shores of Lake Champlain.

“Monitor not only snow depth but also the snowpack and the snow-water equivalent,” Hale said.

Researchers like Hale believe Vermont is experiencing changes in snow patterns. This research is meant to track that and gain an understanding of those changes and their long-term impacts.

“How is the snowpack impacting water resources in Vermont?” Hale said.

Snow pattern changes impact outdoor recreation, that’s well-documented. But Hale also says pattern changes could impact water as a natural resource.

“I would assume and have an inkling that water resources in terms of the amount, in terms of the quality and in terms of the timing would change,” she said.

Hale says they need the data they are collecting to best understand and track those changes and how they impact Vermonters in ways like flooding or access to water.

While UVM waits for it to stack up, plowers like Waite just hope we keep getting it, so they can keep moving it.

“We are hoping that it picks up,” Waite said. “It provides a lot of hours for our crew.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after the body of a Hartford woman was found at the Casella transfer...
Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center
A heartwarming display of sportsmanship during a Vermont high school basketball game.
“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game
Investigators say the death of a woman whose body was found at a Vermont recycling center was...
Police release name, new details about woman found dead at Vt. recycling center
File photo
Winter storm expected to bring slippery driving
Surveillance photo
Police release photos, video of armed robbery at South Burlington quick stop

Latest News

Investigators say the death of a woman whose body was found at a Vermont recycling center was...
Police release name, new details about woman found dead at Vt. recycling center
Leroy Headley (center) speaks to Anako "Annette" Lumumba's family in court.
Headley takes deal, pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in 2018 slaying
A Brattleboro nonprofit theater group is working to empower people with disabilities through...
How ‘Theatre Adventure’ helps connect, inspire people with disabilities
FILE - Liberty, a red fox Labrador, hangs her head out of the passenger window while seated...
Drive Free or Die? NH considers restricting pets in cars