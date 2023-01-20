Man accused of a 2018 murder expected in court

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The man accused of killing his girlfriend in their South Burlington home and then fleeing to Jamaica is expected in court.

Back in 2018, police said Leroy Headley killed Anako “Annette” Lumumba. The couple shared two children.

He was arrested almost a year later hiding out in Jamaica.

In 2021, prosecutors said Headley’s case had been sidelined by the pandemic.

Now, Headley is on the court calendar for a change of plea hearing this morning.

