Man accused of a 2018 murder expected in court

Leroy Headley
Leroy Headley (WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The man accused of killing his girlfriend in their South Burlington home and then fleeing to Jamaica is expected in court.

Back in 2018, police said Leroy Headley killed Anako “Annette” Lumumba. The couple shared two children.

He was arrested almost a year later hiding out in Jamaica.

In 2021, prosecutors said Headley’s case had been sidelined by the pandemic.

Now, Headley is on the court calendar for a change of plea hearing this morning.

