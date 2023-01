Man formally indicted in NH couple’s death, faces arraignment

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man has been formally indicted in the shooting deaths of a couple in New Hampshire.

A Merrimack County grand jury recently indicted Logan Clegg, 26, on two counts of second-degree murder “for knowingly” causing the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid by shooting them multiple times in Concord last April.

He also was indicted on alternate second-degree murder counts “for recklessly” causing their deaths “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life” by shooting them.

The indictment also charges Clegg with three counts of falsifying physical evidence and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

The Reids were found dead on a hiking trail on April 21.

Clegg is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 30. He had previously pleaded not guilty. A message seeking comment was left for his attorney.

Clegg was first arrested last year in Vermont on a fugitive from justice charge in an unrelated case, in Utah.

