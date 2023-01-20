Mountain Dew releases limited-edition Baja Blast hot sauce

Mountain Dew teamed up with Houston-based sauce shop iBurn to create Baja Blast hot sauce.
Mountain Dew teamed up with Houston-based sauce shop iBurn to create Baja Blast hot sauce.(Mountain Dew via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mountain Dew Baja Blast has long been a fan favorite beverage. Now, it’s being made into a limited-edition hot sauce.

In celebration of National Hot Sauce Day, which is this Sunday, Mountain Dew teamed up with Houston-based sauce shop iBurn to create Baja Blast hot sauce.

It takes the soda’s fruity, tropical flavor and adds a blast of heat from habanero peppers, jalapeño peppers and green chiles.

Here’s the catch – only 750 bottles of the Baja Blast hot sauce were made.

If you’d like the chance to win your own bottle, visit the Mountain Dew website here and complete the entry form.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after the body of a Hartford woman was found at the Casella transfer...
Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center
A heartwarming display of sportsmanship during a Vermont high school basketball game.
“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game
File photo
Winter storm expected to bring slippery driving
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
Surveillance photo
Police release photos, video of armed robbery at South Burlington quick stop

Latest News

Workers covered much of the Los Angeles Convention Center floor with more than 14,000 square...
Pizza Hut may have set a new world record for the largest pizza
Rallies are set for the weekend, which marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits
FILE - President Joe Biden will welcome the United States Conference of Mayors to the White...
Biden welcomes mayors to White House
Leroy Headley (left)
Leroy Headley pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in 2018 slaying