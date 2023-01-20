Pets with Potential: Dixie

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a beautiful young dog with lots of energy? Meet Dixie!

The female pup arrived at the Humane Society of Chittenden County because her owners could no longer care for her.

At just 10 months, she is still a puppy and needs lots of enrichment to get all her energy out.

If you want to meet Dixie or any of the other pets at the humane society waiting for their forever homes, check out their website.

