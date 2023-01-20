Police looking for armed man who robbed convenience store

Armed robber caught on surveillance camera robbing a convenience store
Armed robber caught on surveillance camera robbing a convenience store
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington police are looking for a man, who they say robbed a convenience store at gunpoint.

Police obtained new surveillance video of a man walking up to the counter at Jolley on Shelburne Road at about 11:30 Tuesday night. In the video, he showed the clerk his handgun then demanded cash and cigarettes. The clerk handed it over and was not hurt.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 5′ 6′' with a slim build. He is seen wearing all black from head to toe.

Armed robber on surveillance camera robbing the Jolley Convenience store on Shelburne Road
Armed robber on surveillance camera robbing the Jolley Convenience store on Shelburne Road

