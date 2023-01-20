Police looking for armed man who robbed convenience store

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington police are looking for a man, who they say robbed a convenience store at gunpoint.

Police obtained new surveillance video of a man walking up to the counter at Jolley on Shelburne Road at about 11:30 Tuesday night. In the video, he showed the clerk his handgun then demanded cash and cigarettes. The clerk handed it over and was not hurt.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 5′ 6′' with a slim build. He is seen wearing all black from head to toe.

Armed robber on surveillance camera robbing the Jolley Convenience store on Shelburne Road (Courtesy: South Burlington Police Department)

