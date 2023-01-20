Police release name of woman found dead at Vermont recycling center

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators say the death of a woman whose body was found at a Vermont recycling center was likely an accident.

Hartford Police released the woman’s name on Friday. They believe Jessica Morehouse, 34, of the Hartford area, was sleeping in a dumpster that was transported to the Casella recycling processing facility in Hartford. Morehouse’s body was found by Casella workers on Tuesday at about 9:20 a.m.

Police say preliminary autopsy results show Morehouse’s death was likely an accident.

Numerous area businesses had recycling bins picked up that morning and police are working to identify where Morehouse may have been.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police in Hartford at 802-295-9425.

Investigators say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

